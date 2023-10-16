Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors

The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.

The new masking rules, released in a memo from Shared Health on Monday, take effect on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The rules require health-care workers in hospitals and personal care homes to wear a medical grade mask while interacting with patients, long-term care residents and clients. Staff won't be required to wear a mask in common areas such as elevators, cafeterias, hallways or nursing stations.

For visitors, designated care providers and those seeking care, Shared Health said masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended. The exception to this is in areas where an immunocompromised population is receiving care, such as cancer units.

The guidance says those who are symptomatic will be asked to wear a mask still,

The province says community-based health settings, including doctors' offices, will be able to make their own rules when it comes to masking requirements.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, told reporters back in September there are no plans for any mask mandates in the public setting.

The masking guidance from Shared Health can be seen online.