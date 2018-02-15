

CTV Winnipeg





A city councillor is pushing for a study of the intersection where an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Louis Riel School Division says the Grade 3 student was attempting to cross St. Anne's Road in a crosswalk at Varennes Avenue Tuesday around 8:20 a.m, when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

A motion made by Councillor Brian Mayes for a traffic study of St Anne's Road north of Varennes had been approved on Jan. 30.

He now wants that study to be expanded to include the Varennes Avenue intersection where the tragedy occurred.

He also wants city staff to look into putting traffic lights at the intersection.

He says he made that same motion back in 2012 but at the time it wasn't supported by traffic engineering staff.

He will make the motion at the next community committee meeting.