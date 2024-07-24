Mayor's letter to outreach groups warns of confusion over roles of emergency personnel

Winnipeg's mayor is asking outreach groups not to interfere while the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) “do their work” in homeless encampments.

"It is crucial WPS and WFPS be allowed to do their work without interference," Mayor Scott Gillingham wrote, "Each agency has a critical role to play in this process, and through collaboration, we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved."

The letter, shared with CTV News Winnipeg, says there appears to be some "confusion" over protocols for addressing criminal activity, safety issues, and people in medical distress.

Gillingham said if those issues arise, the Winnipeg Police Service or Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will be dispatched as needed.

Speaking on the issue Wednesday, Gillingham said there had been some "ambiguity" about the role of police and other emergency services in encampments.

"I wanted, in no uncertain terms, for everybody to understand that firefighters, paramedics, police, our emergency services personnel need to go where they're needed without any interruption or any thought of interruption," he said.

Gillingham added that he had heard there was resistance in some corners to police and paramedics' presence in encampments.

Main Street Project, one of the organizations receiving the mayor's letter, said it is alarmed that front line staff have received the letter directly. The organization said they are one of 16 groups that were sent the missive.

"We had hoped to seek clarification regarding the concerns mentioned since they are regarding outreach work and have not been verified, and about which we are unaware," said Jamil Mahmood, Main Street Project's executive director, in a statement. "We are alarmed that in some organizations, front line staff received the letter directly, causing concern and confusion among staff tasked to serve Winnipeg’s most marginalized."

Mahmood said workers with Main Street Project constantly communicate with police, paramedics, and firefighters about encampments and meet to resolve any issues.

"We hope to meet with the Mayor in person to address any confusion in a manner that is more productive and cooperative than responding via the media to a letter provided to them by the Mayor's office," Mahmood said. "We will always work meaningfully to resolve any issues or confusion that will enable us to support Winnipeg's most marginalized citizens effectively."