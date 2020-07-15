WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says he won’t support an appeal to the impact fee court decision.

Last week, a judge struck down the city’s fee and ordered more than $30 million in refunds.

Bowman says if the city initiated an appeal he would not sign off on it, as is required.

The mayor says he’d like to see the refunds issued in a timely matter.

Bowman argues there are wins in the decision for the city including a path forward to establishing a future development charge.

“It’s a framework I think we can work with,” said Bowman.

So instead of appealing, the mayor said he wants to work with the industry.

The judge concluded the impact fee was an invalid indirect tax.