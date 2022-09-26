Mayoral candidate launches platform, with focus on social issues, business, infrastructure and the environment

One of Winnipeg's mayoral hopefuls has officially launched their platform for the upcoming election on Oct. 26.

Idris Adelakun registered his campaign back on May 11 and says the city needs a voice that can speak for everyone.

"This is what I stand for," he said in his emailed platform.

He said he is focused on four "key areas" for the election, addressing social issues, such as homelessness, addictions and mental health concerns, he is also focused on business, infrastructure and the environment.

When addressing social issues, he said the city needs to act "right now" to deal with the situation. He is proposing funding for 24-hour safe spaces, creating 800 housing units within four years, finding better uses for abandoned houses, as well as other housing ideas.

On the business front, he wants to create more employment opportunities, make the city more affordable and help existing businesses thrive.

Part of this will be done by his plan to help revive downtown. He says he wants to increase safety and introduce more green spaces along Main Street. He would also look at parking regulations to allow one-hour complimentary on-street parking on weekdays.

Adelakun is also proposing an overhead transportation system that is environmentally friendly. He said it could function by using solar panels and it would help bring people to Winnipeg.

On the topic of infrastructure, Adelakun said one of his main goals would be to waive land transfer fees for first-time homeowners.

He also wants to encourage more infill housing by taking a variety of steps to do so.

He would also work on improving the transportation system in Winnipeg.

Lastly, looking at the environment, he wants to improve sewage infrastructure and stop it from being dumped into rivers. He wants to protect the urban forest and plant double the trees for those that are lost.

He is also hoping to be able to promote more green technology.

"I am confident that these plans will create more opportunities and address the basic needs of Winnipeggers. As mayor, I will work with the council and other stakeholders to deliver these activities. We will get there together."

Adelakun says he is an engineer, project manager and transformational leader. He has a master's in biosystems engineering and also received a Ph.D. in leadership – organizational management.

He is officially one of 11 candidates that have had their campaigns nominated.

Winnipeg's mayoral election will be held on Oct. 26.