WINNIPEG -- Dynacare announced it will be opening collection ‘supersites’ in Winnipeg beginning in December in order to better patient access to their services.

According to a news release from the blood test laboratory provider, these larger supersites will be conveniently located and offer free parking, a large staff and longer hours, including on weekends.

It notes patients can use the Dynacare Net Check In app, which allows people to remotely check-in rather than wait in line, at the new locations.

A number of smaller Dynacare locations that are within one to six kilometres of the supersites will be closed. Dynacare will be posting notices at these locations to let people know in advance.

A spokesperson for Dynacare said the supersites will be located at:

Unicity - 3653 Portage Ave.;

St. Vital - 1225 St. Mary’s Rd.;

Garden City - 2211 McPhillips Ave.;

Seasons Location – TBD.

The smaller locations closing are:

Parkhill - 3263 Portage Ave.;

Westwood - 3320 Portage Ave.;

Old Tuxedo - 262-2025 Corydon Ave.;

Charleswood - 3360 Roblin Blvd.;

Tuxedo Medical - 1425 Corydon Ave.;

Stafford - 100-395 Stafford St. Poseidon;

Prairie trail Taylor - 100-1345 Taylor Ave.;

Linden Ridge - 123 Scurfield;

Viva Care - 1655 Kenaston Blvd.;

Dakota - 17-845 Dakota St.;

Meadowood - 1555 St. Mary’s Rd.;

St Vital - 1087 St. Mary’s Rd.;

Vista - 1633 St. Mary’s Rd.;

Family Matters - 730 St. Anne’s Rd.;

Health Plus - 1075 Autumnwood Rd.;

McPhillips - 106-2200 McPhillips St.;

Court - 106-1021 Court Ave.;

Leila - 630 Leila Ave.;

Parkview - 103-2110 Main St.;

Seven Oaks - 1750 Main St.;

Keewatin - 6-998 Keewatin St.;

Atlantic medical - 1054 McPhillips St.;

Prairie Trails Oaks - 2300 McPhillips St.;

Mountain - 585 Mountain.;

City Place - 333 St. Mary Ave.;

City Place will be integrated into Winnipeg Clinic.

For further updates people can visit the Dynacare website or call 800.668.2714.