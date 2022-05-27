Melted: trailer carrying cheese catches fire on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP said nobody was injured after a semi-truck hauling cheese on the Trans-Canada Highway caught fire Thursday night.

Officers were called to the fire on Highway 1 near Road 67 West in the RM of North Norfolk at 10:45 p.m.

“A westbound semi hauling cheese caught fire and the local fire department was able to extinguish the fire a short time later,” RCMP said in an email.

Video from the scene shows flames rising from the trailer, while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

RCMP said the driver of the semi was able to safely disconnect the trailer from the truck. While traffic was hindered due to firefighting efforts, no major delays occurred.

RCMP added the burned trailer was to be removed Friday morning.