

Lizzy Symons, CTV News Winnipeg





A familiar problem is starting to pop up around the city - potholes.

With falling overnight temperatures, roads are starting to open up, causing problems for drivers -- including a particularly bad one on Main Street, which caused havoc during the morning commute late last week.

Crews had that one patched the same day.

The City of Winnipeg says it typically receives between six and eight thousand complaints about potholes a year, and patches close to 200,000.

It says fall is one of the main pothole seasons.

"It's a peak time, not like the spring, but it's a peak time relative to other seasons," said Michael Cantor, Manager of Streets Maintenance for the City of Winnipeg.

The city says the snowstorm didn't create more potholes - however, that could change in the coming days.

"The numbers don't show that yet,” Cantor said. “But we expect that in the coming days and weeks we're going to see more potholes being created on the streets that we'll need to address."

Cantor says regardless of when they show up, the city's well equipped to handle it.

"We have 12 crews and 3 road patchers working right now on the streets repairing potholes."