Meth, weed found in box of chocolates donated to Brandon food hamper program

A box of chocolates donated to a Brandon non-profit helping vulnerable people was found to have marijuana and meth inside.

According to the Brandon Police Service (BPS), the drugs were reported to police Wednesday after they were found in a box of Toffifee chocolates that was donated to Samaritan House.

A police spokesperson said the drugs were discovered by someone who received a food hamper from the organization. They reported the issue to Samaritan House, who reported it to police.

The box of chocolates that contained about a gram of methamphetamine and cannabis is shown in an undated photo. (Brandon Police Service/X)

Officers say the box appeared to be tampered with and contained about a gram a piece of methamphetamine and cannabis.

According to the service, the chocolates were donated on an unknown date by an unknown person.

An investigation is underway as to the origin of the drugs.

The police spokesperson said all of Samaritan House’s hampers were opened and inspected Thursday with the help of a police service dog, and no other drugs were found.

BPS reminded the public to check all donated food and to contact them if any illicit drugs are found.