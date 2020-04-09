WINNIPEG -- The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg confirmed two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the positive tests, and added a close contact of the employees has also tested positive, according to an emailed statement sent to CTV News.

“The employees are in self-isolation and are following the direction of the local public health authority,” the statement said. “Contact tracing is underway by local public health who will implement all follow-up procedures necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The laboratory said it is not unexpected that they would see cases among their workers, but say they’re prepared “through business continuity plans” to ensure essential operations continue.

“We wish our employees a speedy recovery and are thinking of them and their families during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The laboratory added all procedures for cleaning and disinfection of work areas and common spaces have been followed, and employees are practicing social distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, such as coughing into their arm.

The National Microbiology Laboratory conducts research on the spread and treatment of infectious diseases. The organization is among those involved in a study examining sterilization methods for N95 masks.