New security procedures are coming to the Millennium Library.

Starting on Feb. 25, guests who enter through the front lobby will be guided to a screening area.

Visitors bags will be searched, and a hand-held metal detector will be used to check for prohibited items.

In a statement, Ed Cuddy, Manager of Library Services said, “The safety and wellbeing of visitors and staff is a priority at the Winnipeg Public Library. These security enhancements will help keep Millennium Library a safe, open and accessible space that meets the diverse needs of the community.”

The city says the library’s existing security team, GardaWorld will operate the screening system.

Patrons with prohibited items will be asked to remove or throw them out before entering the library.

Illegal items may be confiscated and reported to Winnipeg police.

Visitors who refuse to go through the security screening will be refused entry into the library.