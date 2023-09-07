'Mind-boggling': Parents left concerned after school zone removed in Manitoba community

Parents in New Bothwell are worried for their children's safety as they head back to school.

The 30-kilometre school zone on a stretch of road outside of Bothwell School was removed without any notice from the RM

“I can’t really explain the feeling when you have to hear something like that being a parent knowing the safety of your child is going to be put at risk,” said concerned parent Jeremy Desrochers.

Desrochers said he found out about the change this week -- the day before school started.

The change means vehicles coming off the highway only need to slow down to 50 km/h.

With his child volunteering as a crossing guard in the community, helping dozens of children cross this busy intersection, he’s worried for his child’s safety.

“What’s the point of putting my child at risk to have him out there flagging when he has to rely on someone out there seeing a sign further back, and do they drop down to 50? A lot of people probably don’t.” Desrochers said.

Area Reeve Jim Funk said the province told the Rural Municipality of Hanover last month that the school zone wasn’t legal.

He said it’s because of a ditch that separates the highway from the school, making it unenforceable.

“That is the technicality there and so we are working on trying to get that rectified so we can hopefully put the signs back up there,” Funk said.

The RM removed the school zone earlier this week, but Funk said he is working with the province and hopes to get the signs back up in the next few weeks.

However, Desrochers and several other parents in the area say the school zone never should have been removed in the first place.

“It was just mind-boggling and it just doesn’t make sense,” Desrochers.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out for comment from Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation.