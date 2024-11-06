WINNIPEG
    • Minnedosa residents asked to reduce sewage usage after pump failure

    Minnedosa residents are being asked to reduce toilet flushes, laundry, and bathing after the pumps failed at the town's lift station. (Facebook: Town of Minnedosa) Minnedosa residents are being asked to reduce toilet flushes, laundry, and bathing after the pumps failed at the town's lift station. (Facebook: Town of Minnedosa)
    Residents of Minnedosa are being asked to limit their sewage usage after the town’s lift station pumps failed Tuesday night.

    According to CAO Dannielle Carriere, the cause of the failure is unknown, but the town, province, and other municipalities are working to find alternate pumps.

    In the meantime, sewage hauling companies are working to manage the sewage at the lift station and will haul it to a nearby lagoon until the lift station is operating.

    A timeframe for when the lift station will be operational is not known.

    Minnedosa residents are being asked to reduce toilet flushes, laundry, and bathing to help while the repairs are underway.

    The community will update the situation on its Facebook page.

