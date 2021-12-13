Minor injuries following weekend plane crash: Manitoba RCMP

PILOT MOUND, Man. -

Two people suffered minor injuries following a plane crash in the Pembina Valley region on Saturday.

RCMP said the crash occurred near Pilot Mound on Saturday.

Officers found the aircraft and were advised the plane suffered engine failure while it was heading to Rock Lake.

Photos of the plane crash were released on the RCMP’s Twitter account, showing the plane on the ground.

The pilot, a 69-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 38-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.