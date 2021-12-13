Minor injuries following weekend plane crash: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP respond to a plane crash near Pilot Mound on Dec. 11, 2021. The pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries. (Image source: Manitoba RCMP) RCMP respond to a plane crash near Pilot Mound on Dec. 11, 2021. The pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries. (Image source: Manitoba RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories