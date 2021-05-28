Advertisement
Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg police
Published Friday, May 28, 2021 4:21PM CST
Cherish Harper is pictured in an undated image released by Winnipeg police.
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a 12-year-old girl who went missing this week.
Cherish Harper was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End on May 25.
Harper is five-foot-four with a medium build. She has straight black hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing blue runners, blue jeans, a black sweater and a black shirt when she went missing.
Anyone with information about Harper’s location can call police at 204-986-6250.