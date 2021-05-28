WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a 12-year-old girl who went missing this week.

Cherish Harper was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End on May 25.

Harper is five-foot-four with a medium build. She has straight black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing blue runners, blue jeans, a black sweater and a black shirt when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Harper’s location can call police at 204-986-6250.