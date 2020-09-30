WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Delaney Smoke, 17, has been found safe.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said the girl, Delaney Smoke, was last seen Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the city’s West End.

She is described as five-foot-four in height, and weighs 185 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a colourful Zoo York sweater, black pants with a white stripe and white/red runners.

Police said they are concerned for Smoke's well-being. Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.