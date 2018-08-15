Featured
Missing 25-year-old man found safe: police
Bah has been safely located according to police. (Supplied photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 7:08PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:05AM CST
UPDATED: According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Alpha Bah has been found.
EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for help to locate a missing man they say was last seen in the city on the evening of July 13.
Officers are concerned about the wellbeing of Alpha Bah, 25.
Police said Bah is described as five feet seven inches tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair. They said there is no description of what he was wearing at when he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact missing persons investigators at 204-986-6250.