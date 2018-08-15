

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Alpha Bah has been found.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for help to locate a missing man they say was last seen in the city on the evening of July 13.

Officers are concerned about the wellbeing of Alpha Bah, 25.

Police said Bah is described as five feet seven inches tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair. They said there is no description of what he was wearing at when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact missing persons investigators at 204-986-6250.