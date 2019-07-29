

CTV News Winnipeg





An 84-year-old woman, who was reported missing on Wednesday, was found safe, her daughter confirmed to CTV News.

Mary Byman, from Piney, Man., went missing while out picking blueberries with her friend near Menisino, Man.

Family, friends, volunteers and search and rescue personnel looked through thick forest and dense brush for Byman. RCMP said planes and helicopters were also used in the search.

Byman’s daughter, Sherry Marginet, said they are waiting to speak with rescuers to find out where her mother was found, and said she is currently at doing well at a hospital in Steinbach, Man.

“We are so happy with the turn of events and that she was found safe,” she said.

She notes when she spoke with her mother this morning she sounded good.

“Mom said the worst part was the bugs, the mosquitos, they were really bad at night so she couldn’t really sleep, but she would sleep a little and try to sleep through the day,” Marginet said.

- With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.