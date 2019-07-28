The RCMP says the search continued throughout the day Saturday and will be on going Sunday for a missing 84-year-old woman from Piney, Man., last seen on Wednesday.

RCMP said Mary Byman, who lives in the R.M. of Piney was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Menisino, Man.

The Mounties said they received a report Byman was missing around 9:30 p.m. and immediately sent a search and rescue team to the area.

Family, friends, volunteers, and search and rescue personnel have been combing through thick forest and dense bush in southeastern Manitoba for Byman, who was last seen picking blueberries with a friend.

The RCMP says planes and helicopters were used to aid in the search Saturday.

RCMP say they don’t suspect foul play and are asking the public to be on the lookout for Byman in the Spur Woods area.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb