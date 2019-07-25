

CTV News Winnipeg





RCMP in Sprague, Man., are looking for a missing 84-year-old woman who they say has limited mobility and is hard of hearing.

Mary Byman, from the R.M. of Piney, was seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after she got separated from her friend while they were picking berries in the Spur Woods area, south of PR 201, around three miles east of Menisino, Man.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue and white checkered blouse.

RCMP are searching the area and say she may have made her way to PR 201.

If anyone has seen Byman they are asked to contact 204-437-2041.