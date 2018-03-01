Featured
Missing brothers found safe
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding two brothers missing since Wednesday.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 9:00AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 12:07PM CST
Two brothers last seen at a drop-in centre near downtown Winnipeg Wednesday have been found, according to police.
"We are happy to report that both Justin and Marshall Tanner have been safely located," said Winnipeg Police Service.
Const. Rob Carver said they were at a residence and they were safe.