RCMP are asking for help to find a 31-year-old Flin Flon man, reported missing on Tuesday.

The Mounties said Skyler Bighetty was last seen heading towards Creighton, Sask. on Saturday

Investigators believe he may have got on a bus or hitchhiked, and they aren’t sure where he could possibly be now.

RCMP said Bighetty is vulnerable and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

He has brown eyes and black hair, and is about five feet eight inches tall and 190 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Flin Flon at 204-687-1423 or submit an anonymous tip through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.