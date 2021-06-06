Advertisement
Missing girl found safe: Winnipeg police
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 9:44AM CST Last Updated Monday, June 7, 2021 7:37AM CST
Winnipeg police
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.
CTV News Winnipeg reported on the missing girl on Sunday after she was last seen in the St. Matthews area on Saturday evening, according to police.
CTV News Winnipeg has removed the photo and identifying information of the girl as she is a minor.