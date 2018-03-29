

UPDATE: RCMP said Thomas has been found.

EARLIER: RCMP are asking for help to find a 31-year-old man last seen in Nelson House.

Gilles Vincent Thomas was reported missing on Tuesday. Police said he was last seen on March 21 at around 4 a.m.

Both the Mounties and Thomas’ family are concerned for his wellbeing. Investigators believe he may be in the Thompson area.

Thomas is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Nelson House at 204-484-2837.