Missing man last seen in Winnipeg’s North End

The Winnipeg Police Service says they are concerned about the well-being of a 63-year-old man who went missing in the North End.

Clarence Mousseau was last seen in the Boyd Avenue area of Winnipeg on Thursday at 3 a.m. Police said he is also known to frequent Point Douglas.

Mousseau is five-foot-nine with a thin build. He has salt and pepper hair and wears glasses.

Police said he was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, a dark blue shirt, black shorts over top of grey shorts, white socks and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.