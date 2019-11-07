WINNIPEG -- A missing manhole cover caused difficulty for drivers Thursday morning along Chief Peguis Trail, near the Gateway Road intersection.

A hole in the road could be seen in the westbound left curb lane, apparently causing some drivers to experience flat tires, prompting a lineup of disabled vehicles along the shoulder.

At around 8:20 a.m., crews had come and replaced the cover.

City crews now on scene of missing manhole cover. It has been swiftly replaced. One crew member walked the road gathering debris. @CTVMorningWPG @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/b1oNxoKa5s — Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) November 7, 2019

CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for details as to why the cover was missing.