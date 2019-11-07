Missing manhole cover causes tire damage on Chief Peguis Trail
The hole in the road, prior to the arrival of city crews. (Alex Brown/CTV News)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 9:18AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A missing manhole cover caused difficulty for drivers Thursday morning along Chief Peguis Trail, near the Gateway Road intersection.
A hole in the road could be seen in the westbound left curb lane, apparently causing some drivers to experience flat tires, prompting a lineup of disabled vehicles along the shoulder.
At around 8:20 a.m., crews had come and replaced the cover.
CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for details as to why the cover was missing.