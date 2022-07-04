Missing teen found dead: Kenora police

Officers with the Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a missing 16-year-old boy was found dead.

Juan Miguel Tan (Rondilla) was originally reported missing from the Town Island area of Lake of the Woods.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

The family thanks police for their help and the community for its support. They are now asking for privacy.

The OPP will not be releasing any further information on the matter.