Missing teen found dead: Kenora police
Officers with the Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a missing 16-year-old boy was found dead.
Juan Miguel Tan (Rondilla) was originally reported missing from the Town Island area of Lake of the Woods.
Police said foul play is not suspected.
The family thanks police for their help and the community for its support. They are now asking for privacy.
The OPP will not be releasing any further information on the matter.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
Man pulled from burning car by five others on Ontario highway in 'heroic effort'
Five men are being hailed as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto-area highway earlier this week.
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Ukrainian medic released in prisoner exchange accuses captors of torture
A well-known Ukrainian paramedic who was held prisoner by Russian and separatist forces for three months after being captured in the southeastern city of Mariupol has accused her guards of psychological and physical torture during her time in captivity.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Canada will keep ArriveCan for its data on COVID-19-positive travellers: sources
The federal government has no intention of dropping the controversial ArriveCan app because it gives the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) key health information about travellers who test positive for COVID-19 through testing at airports and land borders, senior government sources tell CTV News.
More than 70M people are now in poverty because of inflation: UN
A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday.
Conservative party disputes Brown’s allegation political corruption behind his disqualification
Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption played a role in his disqualification from the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race, a move that came following allegations that his campaign violated election financing rules.
Regina
Public asked to avoid 1500 block of Angus Street: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1500 block of Angus St. on Thursday while a police operation is underway, a news release said.
City of Regina discussing plans for new recreation facilities, event venues
The city’s executive committee discussed possible upgrades for Regina’s recreation facilities and event venues during a meeting Wednesday.
'I feel like I have everything to lose': Riders' Tevin Jones looks to maintain place on active roster
Wide Receiver Tevin Jones got his first regular season Canadian Football League (CFL) start in week four and will look to continue the momentum against Ottawa.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
Saskatoon Access Transit user 'shocked' over service reduction
Starting Thursday, riders looking to take Access Transit to get to their destinations will notice a shift in service over the next three weeks.
Ukrainian siblings build new future in Saskatoon
Two Ukrainian refugees, a brother and sister, are settling into their new home in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Edmonton
Josh Classen's forecast: High risk of severe storms later today
It's setting up to be a very active day across central and north-central Alberta with a high risk of severe storms late this afternoon and this evening.
'Pent up demand': Calgary Stampede returns with parade, spectators and no limits
The rides are going up, concession stands are waiting, stuffed animals are displayed at games tables and the Calgary Stampede is raring to go Friday in its first return to full capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
Toronto residents complain of sleepless nights after alleged nightclub opens in their condo building
Residents living in Toronto’s west end say they have been left utterly exhausted after an alleged nightclub opened up at the base of their condominium.
Toronto homeowners can now legally build apartment suites in their backyard
A new ruling has made it officially legal for Toronto residents to build backyard or garden suites as a form of housing.
Calgary
Yahoo! Calgary Stampede ramps up with first pancake breakfasts, Sneak-A-Peak
With the first full-scale Calgary Stampede rapidly approaching, some Calgarians are getting into the spirit a little early.
-
Significant storm risk in Alberta Thursday afternoon; Calgary included.
Montreal
Quebec says new wave of COVID-19 'under control for the moment,' urges people be 'vigilant'
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
What to do in Montreal this weekend: Get jazzed, get geeky, see the circus
Looking for fun activities to do this weekend in Montreal? Here are some ideas:
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
Ottawa
Fans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
Atlantic
Body found after suspected drowning in Dartmouth
The body of a man who went missing from King’s Wharf in Dartmouth Wednesday night has been found.
Person in hospital with serious injuries following Halifax shooting: police
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Halifax Wednesday night.
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive three years for child abandonment in connection with the young mother's death.
Kitchener
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
More ER closures in Listowel and Wingham
Once again due to staff shortages, the emergency departments at both Listowel and Wingham hospitals will be closed overal several upcoming dates.
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
Vancouver
Dozens of people have been displaced after an intense, third-alarm fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night.
-
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
The large logs that have lined the water’s edge at many Vancouver beaches have been a favourite lounging spot for sun worshipers for over 50 years.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigators say a man was lying in the roadway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near Courtenay, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
The driver of a logging truck was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after he was pinned inside the vehicle following a rollover crash on Wednesday morning.
-
The number of Vancouver Island marmots in the wild increased this week, with 10 of the critically endangered rodents released onto a Mount Washington ski run.