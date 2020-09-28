WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a Winnipeg man who has been missing since August.

Bud Paul, 56, was reported missing to Winnipeg police on August 7.

RCMP said an investigation led to the discovery of security footage of Paul at the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission store in Neepawa, Man., on August 1. RCMP said this was the last time Paul was seen.

The footage shows Paul with two people in the liquor store. RCMP has released several images of the people in question.

RCMP believe Paul travelled with the two people from Neepawa to Dauphin in his Red Chevrolet Trax. The car has a Manitoba licence plate KHE 314.

According to Winnipeg police, Paul stands five-foot-five with a small build, wears glasses, and has grey hair and a moustache.

RCMP are looking for information about the people seen with Paul at the liquor store, as well as information on his whereabouts after August 1 and information about his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.