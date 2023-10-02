Winnipeg

    • Missing woman found safe: RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    RCMP say a missing 30-year-old woman has been found.

    The 30-year-old woman was reported missing on Sept. 22, with RCMP saying her family last heard from her in August.

    On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed the woman had been located safe.

    CTV Winnipeg has removed the woman’s name and photo.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role

    Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News