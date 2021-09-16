MLA Shannon Martin withdraws bid for Manitoba PC leadership

WINNIPEG -

A Progressive Conservative MLA, who recently threw his hat in the ring of the Tory leadership race, has withdrawn his name from the ballot.

On Wednesday evening, Shannon Martin posted to Twitter saying his campaign came up short.

“We swung for the fences, & while we may have come up short, we tried, we stepped up,” Martin’s social media post says,

“And we put forward a realistic vision that didn’t reinvent the wheel but instead reflected MBs.”

Martin’s announcement came after the Sept. 15 deadline to sell the required number of memberships needed to enter the race.

This is a developing story. More details to come.