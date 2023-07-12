Money, geography may be why Taylor Swift isn't touring in Canada

As superstar Taylor Swift continues to take the world by storm with her massively popular Eras Tour, there’s one country that’s being left out of the excitement – Canada.

Canadians were left heartbroken after the star announced her international tour dates, which didn’t include any Canadian cities.

Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment with True North Sports and Entertainment, said there is no big conspiracy surrounding why Swift is not coming to Canada.

“There are obviously many, many more cities that would like to have Taylor Swift come to visit them, but the decision-making process that they went through ended up without them stopping in Canada,” he said.

“I think the fans that want to see her are expected to go to those nearby markets, whether it’s Detroit or Chicago or Seattle or other places that are near the Canadian border that would be good targets for Canadian fans to go see her.”

Donnelly said that some of the factors that may deter artists from coming to Canada are money, the exchange rate, and whether certain venues are available.

“It’s a combination of the money available through the size of your venue, the currency you’re going to pay in, and the availability of that venue and the schedule of that performer,” he said.

Donnelly explained the easiest thing for Canadian markets is when an artist decides to schedule a number of Canadian dates together, as opposed to coming into the country for one show and then returning to the United States.

When it comes to Taylor Swift, Canada’s size and geography may also have played a role in why she’s not coming.

“In Taylor Swift’s case, because it’s multiple stadiums in very, very large cities, it would have been cross the border one time, play Toronto. There’s not a nearby stadium of that size that she can hit as well, so it’s one date in Toronto and out,” Donnelly said.

However, despite this disappointment, Donnelly said Canadians should try to stay optimistic.

“Just because it didn’t happen on this tour, doesn’t mean it won’t happen on a subsequent tour,” he said.

“She’s a young lady, of course, and hopefully there’s a long touring history ahead of her yet to be accomplished.”

The Eras Tour has dates scheduled in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, France, and more.