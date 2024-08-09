Monument honouring bus crash victims to be unveiled in Carberry

Another memorial to remember the victims of a deadly bus crash in Manitoba last summer is set to be unveiled this weekend.

Seventeen people lost their lives after a bus carrying a group of seniors from the Dauphin area was hit by a semi-truck on June 15, 2023, near Carberry, Man.

Police had previously cleared the semi-driver saying they had the right of way, while investigators recently announced the driver of the bus will not face charges.

In June, a monument honouring the victims was unveiled in Dauphin and now a second one is being set up in Carberry.

The memorial will be in Day Lily Park in Carberry. Along with the monument – which will feature three black granite benches – 17 trees will also be planted in honour of those who died.

The monument is being funded by the provincial government and was spearheaded by three women from Dauphin who had connections to the victims, Carberry Mayor Ray Muirhead told CTV News Winnipeg.

An official ceremony is being held Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.