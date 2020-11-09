WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced there have been more COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes and health centres in Winnipeg.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Four facilities have experienced outbreaks including, the Bethania Mennonite personal care home, the Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg, St. Amant Health and Transition Services, and the Extendicare Tuxedo Villa personal care home.

All of these Winnipeg facilities have been moved to red or critical on the province's pandemic response system.

Roussin also provided an update about some of the other outbreaks in Winnipeg and throughout the province.

Parkview place now has 152 cases, 37 are staff and 115 are residents. There have been 23 deaths at the facility.

Maples personal care home has 177 cases, 55 staff, and 122 residents and the care home has seen 13 deaths.

Victoria General Hospital has had 68 cases, 35 are staff and 33 are residents. There have been eight deaths at the hospital.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said one of the deaths at the hospital was a healthcare worker.

The worker was a healthcare aide.

Roussin also noted Headingley Correctional Centre has 183 cases, 37 staff, and 146 inmates.

Officials did announce a bit of good news Monday as well.

The outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital in the B5 unit has been declared over.

That unit will now return to regular operations.