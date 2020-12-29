WINNIPEG -- Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared at a Winnipeg hospital and health centre in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, provincial health officials reported an outbreak was declared at the Health Sciences Centre unit GA4, as well as the Riverview Health Centre. Both sites have been moved to the critical or red level on the pandemic response system.

There are currently 17 outbreaks at health-care facilities across the province, 13 outbreaks at assisted living facilities, and 45 outbreaks at personal care homes.

The province announced the outbreak at Tuxedo Villa Extendicare in Winnipeg was declared over as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 CASES IN MANITOBA CORRECTIONAL CENTRES

The Stony Mountain Institution, a federally run prison in the province, continues to be hit by COVID-19, the hardest of any correctional centre in the province.

As of Monday, which is the most up-to-date information available, the Correctional Service of Canada reported 74 active cases within the institution, which has seen a total of 337 cases.

Stony Mountain has also had the first inmate in the province die related to COVID-19. The death was first reported on Monday.

There are currently eight outbreaks of COVID-19 at provincially run correctional centres in Manitoba.

The centres currently dealing with active COVID-19 cases include:

The Brandon Correctional Centre, with 37 active cases. Of the centre's 107 total cases, 89 have been among inmates and 18 have been among staff. There have been 70 recoveries.

The Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, with 13 active cases. Of the centre's 52 total cases, 30 have been among inmates and 22 have been among staff. There have been 39 recoveries.

The Winnipeg Remand Centre, with three active cases. Of the centre's 22 total cases, 10 have been among inmates and 12 have been among staff. There have been 70 recoveries.

The Headingley Correctional Centre, with two active cases. Of the centre's 250 total cases, 206 have been among inmates and 44 have been among staff. There have been 248 recoveries.

The Manitoba Youth Centre, with one active case. All five of the centre's total cases have been among staff. There have been four recoveries.

The Women's Correctional Centre, with one active case. Of the centre's 30 total cases, 26 have been among inmates and four have been among staff. There have been 29 recoveries.

There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 reported at provincially run correctional centres in Manitoba.