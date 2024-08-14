More enforcement, consequences called for with threat of 7-Eleven closures

In the evening and overnight, the 7-Eleven on Salter Street and Flora Avenue locks its doors and serves customers through a window.

Samantha Bouchie and her children are regulars.

"So we've got to stand at the window for like...depends on how many people are standing there waiting," said Bouchie.

Bouchie said this is in place because shoplifting is rampant.

"They come out with big armfuls of bags, chips, or whatever else they can grab and they just walk out."

As CTV News first reported Tuesday, two Winnipeg city councillors say 7-Eleven officials told them in a meeting last week that 10 stores could be on the chopping block because of financial losses due to theft and crime.

Councillors Vivian Santos and Ross Eadie say most of the stores are in the North End, but there is also one in River Heights and one on Henderson Highway.

"One store has experienced like $300,000 worth of theft. They just come in there, they take whole shelves," said Eadie.

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce said it has had discussions with 7-Eleven about the retail theft problem. Loren Remillard is not surprised by the threat of 10 possible closures.

"Businesses have been saying for a long time, we're having challenges," said Remillard, the president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Remillard said when stores like 7-Eleven are forced to close, those neighbourhoods decline. He said there needs to be more enforcement and tougher consequences for chronic thieves.

"We need government to step up and say 'We're not going to treat this like a victimless crime, we're going to treat it like the meaningful challenge to our communities' wellbeing that it is.'"

The province is rolling out new bail measures to better monitor offenders. On top of this, on Wednesday, Justice Minister Matt Wiebe announced the government will bring back ankle bracelets with modern technology to keep track of individuals on bail. Wiebe is also open to extending or expanding the retail theft initiative where police target hot spots. The province is funding the costs of the program where officers are working overtime.

"All options are on the table and again we've seen the success, and we're looking forward to more data coming from the WPS," said Wiebe.

In a statement, Cam Mackid, the superintendent of investigations for Winnipeg police, said the service has spoken at length about ongoing ways to address violent crime and retail theft.

“The WPS has been working closely with the retail community to address these complex issues and is committed to supporting retailers through various enforcement initiatives, educational campaigns, and community partnerships,” said Mackid.

Bouchie doesn't want to see any 7-Eleven shut their doors. She said in her neighbourhood, they're often the only place to get the essentials.

“Even the basics like toilet paper. If you need toilet paper, if you need something for you're kitchen or whatever you need from here, or we don’t have it,” said Bouchie.