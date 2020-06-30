WINNIPEG -- Brandon, Man., is warning residents more flooding may be on the way, as it continues to clean up from the severe storm on Sunday night which left the city with flooding, damage, and debris that will take days to clean up.

Manitoba Hydro crews are out on Tuesday helping the city get back to routine following the storm that saw 155 millimetres of rainfall.

The City of Brandon said the rain caused the Assiniboine River in Brandon to rise more than two feet in a 24-hour period.

The Trans-Canada Highway reopened Monday morning after it was covered in water from the storm. The water has now receded significantly, though pools of water and stranded cars remain.

Some of Brandon’s businesses are still inaccessible, but the Brandon Regional Health Centre, which was flooded during the storm, has resumed regular operations.

The city did not see any rainstorms overnight on Monday, but they are forecast for Tuesday night.

The city said it is expecting significant rainfall Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, which could cause overland flooding.

"The City of Brandon Emergency Response Control Group asks that all residents and visitors to Brandon to stay away from the Assiniboine River and STAY OFF of the dike infrastructure during this time, as the situation is very unpredictable and may result in rapidly-rising river levels and dangerous river speeds," the city said in a news release.

The news release said residents who need calls for service from Public Works or Parks & Recreation Services staff, or are reporting a fallen or damaged city-maintained tree, should call (204) 729-2285.

It asks residents to help city efforts by moving any tree debris off the street or laneway if it is safe to do so.

Those who have water in their homes because of the rainfall can access clean-up kits from the Canadian Red Cross at the Brandon City Hall Louise Avenue entrance during regular business hours. The kits include an anti-mold cleaning product, mop, rags, rubber gloves, and a face mask.

Empty sandbags and access to sand is available at the Civic Services Complex at 900 Richmond Avenue East. Residents are reminded they must fill the sandbags themselves, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sandbags are available during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), but the complex is closed on Canada Day.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri.