WINNIPEG -- Five more libraries in the city of Winnipeg will partially reopen later this month.

The city announced on Thursday, the branches will reopen on June 22 and will allow residents to pick up holds, and have access to return borrowed library items.

The new libraries reopening on June 22 are below.

St. James Library

Louis Riel Library

Transcona Library

St. Boniface Library

Sir William Stephenson Library

On Monday, the Millennium, Henderson, and Pembina Trail library reopened.

The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The city said when library materials are returned, they will be quarantined for 72 hours before they can be re-circulated.

Those looking to enter the libraries will be asked to use the self-assessment symptom checklist before entering the buildings. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the branches. Plexiglas shields have been installed at each checkout station.

The city will assess the second phase of reopening and will enter phase three depending on assessment results. The third phase would see all library branches reopen, and full services restored.