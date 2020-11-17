WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is working on bolstering its efforts to enforce the public health orders related to COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister said on Tuesday that Manitoba has signed a contract with G4S Canada which will bring in an additional 90 personnel to help enforce the orders.

The premier said the new G4S personnel are undergoing training through Commissionaires Manitoba.

Since training has started for COVID-19 enforcement, 68 people have already finished being trained and another 80 people are expected to be done in the next week.

In the last week, Pallister said 32 tickets were handed out for several offences which included large gatherings, people not quarantining, and northern travel violation.

Pallister was asked why the province decided to use G4S for enforcement measures.

"It is a company that has done ticketing. In fact, they have been employed by the City of Winnipeg to do ticketing. So it's a company that has people that are used to dealing with situations where, let's just say it's not always pleasant," said Pallister. "As opposed to a lot of government employees that are not, don't have that experience personally. They have been inspecting things but not necessarily in a confrontational manner."

The premier noted that this is a step in the direction of having to do more to protect Manitobans from COVID-19.

"We have to do more, and I have said this repeatedly, we have to do more to deter oddball behaviour, unacceptable behaviour, that endangers us and endangers one another."

Pallister said the government won't say where the additional personnel will be set up, comparing it to not giving away the locations of photo radar by police.

G4S Canada is a security solutions provider and provides several services ranging from risk consulting to security personnel.

STEINBACH RALLY DANGEROUS AND DISRESPECTFUL: PALLISTER

Pallister also had more to say regarding the anti-mask rally that was held in Steinbach over the weekend.

He said he has no problem with people protesting peacefully noting that is the right of Canadians, but added this rally did more than that.

"I am asking, and I will insist through enforcement that people respect one another by obeying public health orders, and that is the issue. In short, the rally was dangerous in the way it was conducted, the rally was disrespectful in the way it was conducted."

For those who were involved in the rally, Pallister said fines and charges are coming.

"You do not have to believe in COVID, COVID already believes in you."

Pallister also cautioned Manitobans not to judge the community of Steinbach for the rally, saying it doesn't reflect the people in the area.