WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP has issued eight additional fines to Manitobans for breaking public health rules, including travelling to northern Manitoba and not self-isolating.

Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 13, officers received 253 calls related to COVID-19. In 42 of these instances, Mounties issued a verbal warning, but in eight instances, they issued fines for failing to comply with a provincial emergency order under the Public Health Act.

According to the RCMP, the fines were issued for the following reasons:

On Nov. 4, Cross Lake RCMP fined a man who wasn’t self-isolating as directed;

On Nov. 7, Cross Lake RCMP fined a Winnipeg teenager for travelling to northern Manitoba;

On Nov. 7, officers in The Pas fined a man who wasn’t self-isolating as directed;

On Nov. 8 ,Cross Lake officers fined a man who wasn’t self-isolating as directed;

On Nov. 12, Mounties in Fisher Branch fined a man for not self-isolating as directed;

On Nov. 13, officers in St-Pierre-Jolys fined a woman for having more than five people at her home; and

On Nov. 13, Peguis RCMP fined two women who weren’t self-isolating as directed.

Since April, Mounties have issued 50 fines and 119 warnings to those defying public health orders.

Officers remind those living outside of Winnipeg not to call 911 for issues related to COVID-19. Reports of non-compliance should be made to the Manitoba Government Inquiry Line at 1-866-626-4862.