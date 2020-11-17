WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) is reporting 213 new COVID-19 cases among the province’s First Nations people.

The response team announced its latest numbers on Nov. 16, noting they include totals from Nov. 13 to 15.

Of these 213 cases, 68 are on reserve and 145 are off reserve, which brings the total number of active cases among Manitoba’s First Nations people to 1,260. According to the PRCT, 56 of these people are in the hospital and 16 are in the ICU.

The response team is also reporting that the five-day test positivity rate for First Nations people in Manitoba is higher than the rest of the province. On reserve, the test positivity rate is 20 per cent and off reserve, it is 16 per cent. For the entirety of Manitoba, the five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 13 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,849 cases of COVID-19 among Manitoba’s First Nations people, including 19 deaths. A total of 570 have recovered.