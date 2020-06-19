WINNIPEG -- A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing multiple charges after Brandon police seized more than $50,000 worth of methamphetamine during an arrest Thursday evening.

Brandon police said officers observed a woman walking in the 1400 block of Fourth Street. Officers said the woman was wanted on two warrants, one from Winnipeg and another from Selkirk. Police arrested the woman after a short pursuit on foot.

During the arrest, officers seized 18 ounces of methamphetamine, which they said has a street value of over $50,000.

The woman, who was not named, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, along with two warrant charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Brandon Police said the woman appeared in Brandon court Friday morning, where she was remanded into custody. Her next court appearance will be in Winnipeg on July 2.