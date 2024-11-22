More visitors, more incidents at Millennium Library: city report

The Millennium Library is seeing an increase in both the number of visitors and the number of incidents responded to since security was increased last year.

According to a city report, the Millennium Library has reported 445,210 visitors between October 2023 and September 2024, up 14.3 per cent compared to the same period from 2022 to 2023.

The library closed on Dec. 12, 2022, and reopened on Jan. 23, 2023, following a homicide in the branch. Visitors must now pass through a metal detector when accessing the library.

“The library continues to work on rebuilding customer trust with improved library safety measures,” the report reads. “The metal detection gate in the Millennium Library entrance remains in place. Having CSHs (Community Safety Hosts) and more contracted security guards on site improves actual and perceived safety outcomes.”

The number of incidents at Millennium Library has also increased. Between October 2023 and September 2024, 803 incidents were reported, up from 627 from October 2022 and September 2023.

The majority of incidents reported were inappropriate behaviour, with 309 reported. Inappropriate behaviour includes yelling, swearing, name-calling, throwing items, smoking in washrooms, and loud arguments.

The library also reported 34 assaults, 43 instances of verbal abuse, and 54 reports of someone intoxicated on the premises.

The report will be discussed when the community services committee meets on Nov. 28.