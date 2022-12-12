One man killed, three youths arrested in deadly stabbing at Millennium Library
One man is dead and three youths have been arrested following a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
Around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a stabbing at the library, located on Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg. Police would not confirm if the stabbing happened inside or outside the library.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been the victim of a stabbing. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
Three male youths were arrested, however police did not say if any charges have officially been laid against them.
Police said more information about the death is expected to be released in the coming days.
The Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
This brings the total number of homicides in Winnipeg this year to 51.
