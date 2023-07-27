Morris' brand new big attraction brings fun for all ages, community says
Morris has a brand new big attraction community members hope will attract families from across southern Manitoba.
"Welcome to Willow Park," said Janice Grayden standing in front of the brand new play structure in the Town of Morris.
At 13,000 square feet, the play structure boasts fun for all ages. It has sections specifically designed for toddlers, and other spaces designed for kids between the ages of five to 12 – with zip lines, climbing nets and other structures.
But older kids can come out and enjoy it too, with a 13+ ninja course set up at the playground.
"The space itself had so much potential that we wanted to fulfill it with a project that was large enough scale to be able to attract people from Winnipeg and Winkler and Steinbach," said Grayden, who is on the Willow Park board.
"So this particular project was built specifically large enough scale to be able to create something new, create something unique within Manitoba."
Grayden said the play structure cost $400,000, with the majority of the money raised through private and corporate donations.
The project is not quite complete though. Grayden said the community is looking to add washrooms, a canteen and a covered picnic area. She said this second phase of the project is already on its way for fundraising.
