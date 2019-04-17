Featured
Morrissey concert in Winnipeg postponed until October
FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, British rock singer Morrissey, the former front man of the alternative rock group The Smiths, sings during his concert in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:12AM CST
Morrissey announced Wednesday he’s postponing his Winnipeg concert until October due to a medical emergency.
The British singer and former member of the hit band The Smiths suffered an accident while travelling in Europe.
According to a release, due to a medical emergency stemming from this accident, he was forced to postpone a number of Canadian concerts.
Morrissey’s originally scheduled Winnipeg performance for April 22 will be moved to Oct. 21.