Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba community

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been collected in one Manitoba community.

On Friday, the Manitoba government announced that Culex tarsalis mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in the RM of West St. Paul during the week of June 18 to 24. This is the first group of mosquitoes in Manitoba that have tested positive this year.

The province notes the infected mosquitoes were detected earlier than normal this year, which is likely from the warmer temperatures. In the last 20 years, there have only been three other times where a pool of mosquitoes carrying West Nile was detected during this week in Manitoba.

The risk of infection depends on the time of year, the number of days with sufficient heat, and the number and location of mosquitoes carrying the virus.

Manitobans’ risk of exposure to West Nile remains low, but will likely increase in the next few weeks. The highest risk period is usually in July and August.

Most people infected with West Nile will experience mild or no symptoms, but some people can develop severe symptoms that can possibly lead to hospitalization or death. Recovery from severe symptoms can take months or even years.

It takes just one bite from an infected mosquito to contract the virus. To reduce the risk of mosquito bites and possible exposure to West Nile, Manitobans are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Spend less time outside during peak mosquito hours, which are dusk to dawn;

Use mosquito repellant;

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pant legs;

Maintain door and window screens; and

Clean and empty yard items that collect water.

Last year, there were seven cases of West Nile virus in the province. Five of these people were hospitalized. There have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile in Manitoba this year.