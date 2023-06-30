Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba community
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been collected in one Manitoba community.
On Friday, the Manitoba government announced that Culex tarsalis mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in the RM of West St. Paul during the week of June 18 to 24. This is the first group of mosquitoes in Manitoba that have tested positive this year.
The province notes the infected mosquitoes were detected earlier than normal this year, which is likely from the warmer temperatures. In the last 20 years, there have only been three other times where a pool of mosquitoes carrying West Nile was detected during this week in Manitoba.
The risk of infection depends on the time of year, the number of days with sufficient heat, and the number and location of mosquitoes carrying the virus.
Manitobans’ risk of exposure to West Nile remains low, but will likely increase in the next few weeks. The highest risk period is usually in July and August.
Most people infected with West Nile will experience mild or no symptoms, but some people can develop severe symptoms that can possibly lead to hospitalization or death. Recovery from severe symptoms can take months or even years.
It takes just one bite from an infected mosquito to contract the virus. To reduce the risk of mosquito bites and possible exposure to West Nile, Manitobans are encouraged to take the following precautions:
- Spend less time outside during peak mosquito hours, which are dusk to dawn;
- Use mosquito repellant;
- Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pant legs;
- Maintain door and window screens; and
- Clean and empty yard items that collect water.
Last year, there were seven cases of West Nile virus in the province. Five of these people were hospitalized. There have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile in Manitoba this year.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fewer businesses and consumers expect a recession this quarter, as inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada surveys
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
BREAKING | French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
BREAKING | Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Opioids aren't effective in treating neck, lower back pain, study says
Opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower back pain, new research published in The Lancet on Wednesday suggests.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
From N.B. to Europe: Couple prepares to make transatlantic balloon flight, set new records
It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and Deborah and Mike Scholes are ready to embark on a transatlantic balloon flight that will take them all the way from New Brunswick to Europe.
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Regina
-
Photos of 1912 Regina Cyclone destruction colourized by Sask. photographer
One man's pandemic hobby has led to snapshots of the aftermath of the historic 1912 Regina Cyclone being seen in colour for the first time.
-
'Devastated': Seniors disappointed following class cancelations at Regina's Lifelong Learning Centre
Seniors are expressing disappointment over the cutting of programs at the University of Regina’s Lifelong Learning Centre that will see the extensive offering of non credit classes for seniors discontinued.
-
4 people facing drugs, guns related charges following Moose Jaw police investigation
Moose Jaw police say four people are facing guns and drug-related charges following an investigation on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
-
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
-
Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Fewer businesses and consumers expect a recession this quarter, as inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada surveys
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Recent rain didn't make significant impact on northern wildfires
Ontario fire officials say the recent rain has not made a significant impact on the wildfires as we head into the Canada Day long weekend.
Edmonton
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
-
Not criminal, police rule northeast Edmonton death and vehicle fire
Police say a death and vehicle fire in northeast Edmonton on Sunday was not criminal.
Toronto
-
GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto
Police are on scene after a GO train struck an SUV in Toronto Friday morning.
-
Son of slain billionaires Honey and Barry Sherman funds new NHL-sized hockey arena near Toronto
The son of Honey and Barry Sherman will donate $52 million to build an NHL-sized hockey arena north of Toronto in honour of the murdered couple.
-
Toronto air quality poses 'high risk,' residents may need to limit time outdoors
Following several weeks of intermittent haze due to wildfire smoke, Environment Canada has issued another special air quality statement for Toronto.
Calgary
-
Woman's body found in northwest Calgary, homicide investigators on scene
Calgary police are at a scene near Foothills Medical Centre for a homicide investigation.
-
Southern Alberta county declares agricultural disaster
Foothills County, Alta., says "unseasonably hot and dry conditions" over the past two months have pushed area farmers to the breaking point.
-
Sinkholes close road in northwest Calgary
A massive storm in Calgary on Thursday evening brought intense hail, strong winds and also enough rain to flood plenty of roads.
Montreal
-
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
Actor Marc Messier among 10 Quebecers appointed to Order of Canada
Actor and screenwriter Marc Messier was one of 85 Canadians, including 10 Quebecers, appointed Friday to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
-
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
-
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
-
Moncton detox services suspended due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo standing in solidarity after stabbing spree sends three to hospital
The mood on the University of Waterloo (UW) campus was sombre but united, the day after a stabbing spree in a gender studies classroom sent two students and a professor to hospital.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region
A special air quality statement was issued for Waterloo Region on Friday due to smoke from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
-
'He's a good kid': Neighbours identify victim of fatal Burnaby home invasion
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
-
'Reprehensible' lawsuit was attempt to get former owners to pay for home renovations, B.C. judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge didn't mince words in dismissing a homeowner's lawsuit alleging that the previous owners had fraudulently misrepresented latent electrical defects in the home.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. must urgently change forest strategies or face more wildfire disasters: report
British Columbia's independent forests watchdog is calling for the provincial government to make critical changes to how it manages forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
-
B.C. ministry warns Vancouver Island travellers to expect delays over Canada Day weekend
The B.C. government is warning travellers on Vancouver Island to plan ahead and prepare for delays as major congestion is expected on the region's highways over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.