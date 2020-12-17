WINNIPEG -- Insurance rates are set to decrease for most of Manitoba’s drivers.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Public Utilities Board approved an 8.8 per cent decrease in compulsory vehicle insurance premiums for the 2021/22 insurance year, beginning on April 1, 2021.

However, there isn’t good news for ride-share drivers.

Rates for drivers of passenger vehicles for hire will be going up by 20 per cent, and the same increase has been approved for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 general rate applications.

Many of Manitoba’s drivers will also be receiving a Manitoba Public Insurance rebate cheque, due to the reduction in collision claims in 2020.