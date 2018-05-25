A 71-year-old man from East St. Paul is dead after being struck multiple times by at least two vehicles while on a motorcycle ride near Lornehill Road Thursday.

The motorcycle was travelling westbound on Provincial Road 213 when it was rear-ended by a car driven by a 16-year-old from East St. Paul, said RCMP Friday.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to be thrown off his motorcycle leading to him being hit again from another vehicle headed southbound. The driver of that car was a 30-year-old woman from Portage la Prairie.

The motorcyclist is believed to have been struck a third time, but the driver of that car didn’t stop at the scene.

Oakbank RCMP are asking anyone with information to help identify the third driver to contact them at 204-444-3847.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s unclear if alcohol was involved. Police are continuing to investigate.