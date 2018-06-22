

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are looking for a 13-year-old girl last seen by her caregivers on June 16.

Desirea Dawn Kennedy was last seen at the Steinbach Summer in the City Festival and investigators believe she may have come to Winnipeg or somewhere else in Manitoba.

The teen is about five feet 10 inches tall, has a slim build, and hair that’s blonde, pink and purple.

She was wearing a purple sweatshirt, black sweats and was carrying a dark backpack when she went missing.

Investigators ask anyone with information about where Kennedy may be to contact St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-3908, local police, or submit an anonymous tip through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.