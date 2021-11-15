Movie crew says $250K worth of filming equipment and truck stolen in Winnipeg

Adam Rodness said the truck and trailer pictured here were discovered stolen on Nov. 13, 2021, in Winnipeg. He said the truck and trailer were filled with a $250,000 worth of filming gear. (Submitted) Adam Rodness said the truck and trailer pictured here were discovered stolen on Nov. 13, 2021, in Winnipeg. He said the truck and trailer were filled with a $250,000 worth of filming gear. (Submitted)

Winnipeg Top Stories